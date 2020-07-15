Eric Thibodeaux

Eric "E.T." Thibodeaux passed away on Tuesday July 7, 2020, at the age of 54.



A visitation will be held in his honor from 11 a.m. until 12 noon on Saturday, July 18, at St. Bernadette Soubirous Catholic Church in Houma, followed by a memorial service.



He is survived by his daughter, Jayni Thibodeaux; sons, Jacob and Cody Thibodeaux; grandchildren, Tyler Valliant, Jesse Gautreaux, Layla and Kyleigh Thibodeaux, Valerie Chaisson, and expectant Dash Cadiere; parents, Mary (Mike) Brown and Elmore and Margaret Thibodeaux; siblings, Brandi Voisin, Carl LeBoeuf, and Maria Arceneaux; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins; and special canine companion, Harley J. Bean.



He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Hewitt "Doo" and Iola Thibodeaux and Davidson and Eldora Pitre Keefe.



Eric was an auto body painter who spent most of his life as a mechanic, barbecuing, listing to music and restoring his motorcycles, cars and trucks. He had an incomparable, unique and silly personality. Despite his progressing illnesses later in life, he leaves behind many wonderful memories.



The Thibodeaux/Brown family would like to send appreciation to the CCU staff at TGMC, the entire Medical Staff at CIS in Houma, La., especially Nurse Practitioner John Baskett and Dr. Peter Fail who had been managing Eric's health care for many years following his lung transplant in 2008 until present.



In Lieu of Flowers, donations can be made to the family.



Samart Funeral Home, West Park is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store