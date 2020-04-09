|
|
Erin Kay Frances Clement, 53, passed away surrounded by her family on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at 5:10 p.m. Born on May 27, 1966, she was a native and resident of Thibodaux.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
She is survived by son Jett Michael Ezell; parents Russell J. Clement, Jr. and Aleta Esteve Clement; brother Sean Michael Clement; and nieces Sara Clement and Sophie Clement.
She is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by infant son, Brian Clement; and grandparents Russell J. Clement, Sr., Lorraine Bergeron Clement, Bob Esteve and Melrose Isaacs Esteve.
Erin received her master's degree in education at Nicholls State University where she was a member of the Tri Sigma Sorority.
She went on to become a math instructor at Nicholls teaching multiple courses for over 20 years.
She enjoyed art and reading. She was a loving mother, daughter, family member and friend and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
The family would like to thank the staff of St. Joseph Hospice for their exceptional care.
Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020