Erlene G. Crosby
Erlene G. Crosby, 77, a native of Golden Meadow and resident of Houma, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 28, at Falgout Funeral Home. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church 11 a.m., with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

She is survived by her children, Dewell (Shelia) Williams and Etnia (Barry) Trahan; grandchildren, Austin Trahan, Kristin Trahan, Kayley Trahan and Logan Trahan; and sisters, Jeanette Orgeron and Emma.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Crosby; parents, John and Henrietta Griffin; brothers, James Griffin and Sherman Griffin; and sisters, Barbara Theriot, Brenda Lafont and Emily Theriot.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Falgout Funeral Home
AUG
28
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Falgout Funeral Home
211 Westside Boulevard
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 876-5442
