Ernest Albert "Butch" Cenac Jr. entered into eternal life on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was 81 and a life-long resident of Houma.



Butch was a graduate of St Francis de Sales boy's school, class of 1957, and regularly attended monthly lunches with his classmates.



After graduating from high school, he attended Louisiana State University, where he joined ROTC and then attended Nicholls State University.



He then went work for his dear uncle, Guy Paul Guidry, at East Park Grocery Store, which he later owned. While working with his uncle he began services of delivering groceries to homes and the marine industry, then later catering services. He made his signature homemade sausage and Hoghead cheese at East Park Grocery. He was also owner of B & L Supermarket and Mee & Dee Seafood.



Butch was very active in the community. He served as President of Whiskey Pass Rodeo Association and Terrebonne Sportsman League Rodeo. He was past Grand Knight of Knights of Columbus Bayou Blue Council. He was an active member of St Louis Catholic Church, where he was inducted as an acolyte.



He was also a member of the Krewe of Houmas for many years and served as float captain.



His family always came first, even bringing them fishing, hunting and camping, which he loved. He also loved to cook his Cajun dishes. He was a kind, faithful, humble and generous man to many. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.



He is survived by the love of his life of 61 years, Diane "Dee" Picou Cenac; his children, Mandy Cenac Thibodeaux and husband, David, Julie Marie Cenac, and Guy Paul Cenac and fiancée Vana Husband McKissick; and his only grandchild, Douglas David Thibodeaux.



He is also survived by his sister Jeannie Cenac Gueniot; and numerous nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his father, Ernest Albert "Mannie" Cenac Sr.; mother, Marie Clement Cenac; brother, Richard J Cenac Sr.; sister, Cecil Ann Cenac Broussard; and nephew, Richard "Ricky" J. Cenac Jr.



Due to restrictions of COVID-19 virus, the family will celebrate his life at a Memorial Mass at a later date.



Donations can be made in his memory to Brothers of the Sacred Heart, Terrebonne Children's Advocacy, or the Humane Society of Houma.



Arrangements by Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, Metairie, La.



