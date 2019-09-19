|
|
Ernest C. "Buddy" Langley (Litefoot), 64, a native of Crockett, Texas and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, peacefully at home surrounded by his family.
A memorial visitation will be held in his honor from 8 a.m. until the memorial service at noon on Saturday, Sept. 21, at Thibodaux Funeral Home in Thibodaux.
He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Jana B. Langley; sons Jason (Stacie) Turner and Jeremy (Kristen) Langley; twin grandchildren Jadon and Jacie Turner; mother Texia (Ed) Clark; siblings Marie Hedin, Johnny (Janice) Babb and Anne (Dwayne) Lowe; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Denis and Darlene Boudreaux and Brian and Lori Babin; and nieces and nephews Dana, Wesley, Jana, Jennifer, Tracie, Melinda, Rebecca, Marlee, Beth and Brett.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ernest Cecil Langley, and sister, Wilma Harwood.
The family would like to thank all of the doctors and nurses at Ochsner Hospital, and the staff of Haydel Memorial Hospice who provided him excellent care.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to the American Liver Foundation or .
Thibodaux Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019