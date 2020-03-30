|
|
Ernest "Boy" Carrere, 94, of Dulac, passed away on March 27, 2020.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, with the service to start at 10 a.m. at Dularge House of Praise, 2733 Bayou Dularge Rd. in Theriot. Burial will follow in Holy Family Cemetery in Dulac.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Laura Mae Guidry Carrere; parents, Cora Luke and Lawrence Carrere; 2 sisters; and 4 brothers.
He is survived by his seven children and their families and one sister.
John 14:6
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020