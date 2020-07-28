Dr. Ernest Charles Hansen Jr., a native of New Orleans and resident of Thibodaux. Born on October 2, 1933. Died on July 23, 2020.



He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Ann Marie St. Amant Hansen; son, Ernest Charles Hansen,\ III MD (Holly); daughters, Mary Ann Guillot and Margaret Ann Guillot (Louis); his grandchildren, Erika Guidry (Jordan), Valerie Adair (Bronson), Bryan Guillot Jr., Hope Guillot, Gus Hansen, Anna Hansen Lucy Hansen, and Dwight Hansen; and great-grandchildren, Kenzie Taylor, Isaiah Adair, Kaden Ledet, Jackson Guillot, and Blakely Ann Montz.



He is also survived by his brother the Honorable Judge Gerard Hansen ret. (Barbara).



He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest Charles Hansen, Sr. and Mary Gemelli Hansen; paternal grandparents, Ernest Paul Hansen and Irene Loisel Hansen; maternal grandparents, Onofrio Gemelli and Josephine Scardino Gemelli; and great-grandson, Drake Taylor.



Dr. Hansen graduated from Jesuit High School as a member of the honors class in 1951. He received his B.S. degree from Loyola University in 1953, and received his medical degree from LSU Medical School in 1957.



After one year of internship and two years of residency in pediatrics at Charity Hospital in New Orleans, Dr. Hansen moved to Thibodaux in 1960 to begin his practice at the Children's Clinic where he worked until retiring in 2006.



Dr. Hansen served in the Louisiana State National Guard and the U.S. Army Medical Corps as a Capt. He served as president of the Upper Lafourche Parish LSU Alumni for four years. He was a member and fellow of the Academy of Pediatrics, President of Lafourche Parish Medical Society, and Chief of Staff at Thibodaux Regional Hospital. He received the Felix Moment service award for service to the State Health Dept.



He was a devout Catholic and served as Eucharistic Minister at St. Joseph Co-Cathedral and received a certificate conferring Papal Honors from the Vatican by Archbishop Philip Hannan.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, horseback riding and snow skiing. He enjoyed studying different languages and Native American cultures. He especially loved spending time at his camp on Grand Isle with his family. He also loved annual ski trips with family and friends.



The family wishes to thank Dr. Chester Boudreaux and Heather Thomassie of RIMA, Dr. Alvin Timothy of CIS, the Rehabilitation Dept. of Thibodaux Regional Medical Center, and Heart of Hospice for their kindness and compassion. They also want to thank Dr. Alton Oliver Sartor and his staff at Tulane Medical Center for years of care.



The family will honor his wishes by celebrating his life with a private mass at St. Joseph Co-Cathedral Church. Internment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery following the mass. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Genevieve Catholic Elementary School, E. D. White High School, or the Good Samaritan Food Bank located at 100 Birch Street Thibodaux, LA 70301.



Landry's Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.



