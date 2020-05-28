Ernest Charles Miller, 69, a native of New Orleans and a resident of Houma, passed away at 1:10 p.m. on Thursday, May 21, 2020.



No public arrangements will be conducted.



He is survived by his daughter, Adele Miller; brother, Kevin Miller; and numerous other relatives and friends.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Odesta Oketo Miller; and brother, Donald Miller.



Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.



