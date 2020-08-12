1/1
Ernest Clement Jr.
Ernest "Bo June" Clement Jr., 79, a native of Houma and a resident of Arlington, Texas, departed this life on July 27, 2020. He was baptized as a young man at Beautiful Zion Baptist Church in Houma. After moving to Arlington, with his daughter, he attended Graceway Church. He loved his dogs, enjoyed cooking and playing the guitar. He was a self-taught tailor, and the owner of Bo's Alteration Shop in 1976.

Ernest leaves to cherish his memories his son, Roy Clement; daughters, Diana Ramazani (Chris), Denise Jackson, Andrea McKenzie (Michael), Linda McGuire (Danny), Christine Koya, and Cynthia Thomas (Carlos); sister, Roslyn Clement and Shuna Robinson; 23 grandchildren; and 39 great-grandchildren.

A balloon release memorial will be held at Dumas Park from 11 a.m. to 12 noon on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020.

Mr. Ernest Clement Jr. has been entrusted to University North Texas Health Science Center.

Published in Houma Today from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
