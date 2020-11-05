Ernest F. Bouvier, Jr.
Larose - Ernest F. Bouvier, Jr., 86, a native and resident of Larose, LA, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.
A Rosary Service will be at 10: 30 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Interment to follow in Holy Rosary Cemetery.
He is survived by his son, Gerald "Jerry" Bouvier (Nanette); daughter, Catherine "Cathy" Bouvier Gunn (Mike) and grandchildren, Caitlin Mary Gunn and Alaina Catherine Bouvier.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Catherine Pellegrin Bouvier; parents, Ernest Sr. and Flavia Toups Bouvier; sisters, Roberta Bouvier Kiffe and Merlyn Bouvier Guidry and infant brother, Curtis Bouvier.
Ernest was a member of G & G Hunting Club and Holy Rosary Knights of Columbus Council 8898. He enjoyed dancing and deer hunting. He never met a stranger and always put others ahead of himself. Ernest had a great sense of humor and was a great story teller. He loved being with his family and friends and will be greatly missed.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.