Ernest Joseph Constrantiche, age 87, passed away surrounded by his loving family at 9:05 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. He was a native of Houma and a resident of Bourg.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Wednesday, Dec. 11, beginning at 10 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 12 p.m., with burial following in church cemetery.
Ernest is survived by his daughter, Penny C. Hatch and husband, Wade Sr.; son, Curtis Joseph Constrantiche and wife, Olivia; brother, George "Ju-June" Constrantiche; sisters, Theresa Lirette and husband, Paul, Jeanette Hebert, and Rosalie Price and husband, Henry; grandchildren, Heather H. Chelette and husband, Derek, Wade "Tony" Hatch II, Tyler Hatch and fiancé, Amber Johnson, Brian, Brandon, Alison, Amanda Constrantiche; and great-grandchildren, Colby and Jennifer Chelette, Dakota and Madalynn Collier, and Scarlett Hatch.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 33 years, Virginia Ann Gautreaux Constrantiche; parents, Pierre Lawrence and Olivia Pellegrin Constrantiche; brothers, J.C Constrantiche and wife, Pearl, and Richard Constrantiche; sister-in-law, Peggy Constrantiche; sisters, Agnes Theriot and husband, Roland Sr., and Lilly Mae Trosclair and husband, Arthur; and brother-in-law, Earl Hebert.
Ernest was a lifelong parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church. He was a Fourth Degree Member of St. Joseph Council 5013 and Fr. Patrick Curran Assembly 2214 in Chauvin. He enjoyed gardening, fishing and spending time with family and friends. His grandchildren were his pride and joy. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Special thanks to the staff of TGMC and Notre Dame Hospice.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
