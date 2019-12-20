Home

Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
4511 West Park Ave
Gray, LA 70359
(985) 872-9685
Ernest Joseph Deroche Jr.

Ernest Joseph Deroche Jr. Obituary
Ernest Joseph Deroche Jr., 61, born Feb. 23, 1958, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Dec. 18, 2019.

A visitation will be held in his honor from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 23, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, 4511 West Park in Gray. Burial will follow in Garden of Memories Cemetery in Gray.

He is survived by his wife, Terri Mormon Deroche; mother, Ruth Bonvillain Deroche; sons, Toby (Carrie) Deroche and Corey (Brandy) Deroche; brother, Dwayne Deroche; sister, Donna Henry; and grandchildren, Ava, Cameren, Bently and Lane.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ernest Joseph Deroche Sr.

Ernest enjoyed fishing, hunting and camping with his family. He will be greatly missed by all who loved him.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 20 to Dec. 23, 2019
