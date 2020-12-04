1/1
Ernest Joseph Sapia
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ernest's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ernest Joseph Sapia
Ernest Joseph Sapia, age 70, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 11:58 a.m. He was a native and resident of Houma, LA.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home, Inc. on Monday, December 7, 2020 beginning at 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 beginning at 8:00 a.m. until the funeral service at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be held in St. Francis de Sales #2 Cemetery.
Ernest is survived by his wife of 46 years, Alice Mary Sapia; son, Brian P. Sapia and wife, Dayamil; daughters, Tammy T. Guidry and companion, Paul Foret, and Amanda K. Sapia and companion, Philip Gaudet; brothers, Carroll Sapia, Jr. and companion, Hazel, Michael Sapia, Whitney Sapia, Tommy Sapia and wife, Eva, Randall Sapia and companion, Christine, and Larry Sapia; sisters, Margaret Chatagnier and husband, Clarence, Linda Lodrigue and husband, Anthony, Anna Trahan and husband, Wallace, Martha Sapia and companion, Brett, and Darlene Hotard and husband, Tony; 14 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren.
Ernest is preceded in death by his parents, Carroll Paul Sr. and Bessie Marie Sapia; sons, Jessie J. Troha, and Joseph Sapia; sister, Peggy Liner and husband, Percy; brother, Richard Sapia and wife, Sandy; sister-in-law, Dorothy Sapia.
Ernest was a jack of all trades. He loved doing woodwork, fishing, and boating, spending time with family and friends. His grandchildren were his pride and joy. He will be dearly missed by all whose hearts he touched.
Chauvin Funeral Home and Crematory, INC. is honored to serve the Sapia family.
To send condolences please visit www.chauvinfuneralhome.com.
Chauvin Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements, 5899 Highway 311 Houma, Louisiana 70360, Phone: 985-868-2536, Fax: 985-876-5032

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Dec. 4 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
Send Flowers
DEC
8
Visitation
08:00 - 10:00 AM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
Send Flowers
DEC
8
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
985.868.2536
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved