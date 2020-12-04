Ernest Joseph Sapia
Ernest Joseph Sapia, age 70, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 11:58 a.m. He was a native and resident of Houma, LA.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home, Inc. on Monday, December 7, 2020 beginning at 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 beginning at 8:00 a.m. until the funeral service at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be held in St. Francis de Sales #2 Cemetery.
Ernest is survived by his wife of 46 years, Alice Mary Sapia; son, Brian P. Sapia and wife, Dayamil; daughters, Tammy T. Guidry and companion, Paul Foret, and Amanda K. Sapia and companion, Philip Gaudet; brothers, Carroll Sapia, Jr. and companion, Hazel, Michael Sapia, Whitney Sapia, Tommy Sapia and wife, Eva, Randall Sapia and companion, Christine, and Larry Sapia; sisters, Margaret Chatagnier and husband, Clarence, Linda Lodrigue and husband, Anthony, Anna Trahan and husband, Wallace, Martha Sapia and companion, Brett, and Darlene Hotard and husband, Tony; 14 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren.
Ernest is preceded in death by his parents, Carroll Paul Sr. and Bessie Marie Sapia; sons, Jessie J. Troha, and Joseph Sapia; sister, Peggy Liner and husband, Percy; brother, Richard Sapia and wife, Sandy; sister-in-law, Dorothy Sapia.
Ernest was a jack of all trades. He loved doing woodwork, fishing, and boating, spending time with family and friends. His grandchildren were his pride and joy. He will be dearly missed by all whose hearts he touched.
Chauvin Funeral Home and Crematory, INC. is honored to serve the Sapia family.
To send condolences please visit www.chauvinfuneralhome.com
.
Chauvin Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements, 5899 Highway 311 Houma, Louisiana 70360, Phone: 985-868-2536, Fax: 985-876-5032