Ernest Lightell, 63, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16, at Community Funeral Home, 230 S. Hollywood Road. Funeral will begin at 10 a.m. followed by burial in Deweyville Cemetery.
He is survived by his mother, Delores Melendez; brothers, Raymond Melendez Jr., Phillip Melendez and Jessie Lightell (Mahalia); and sisters, Sandra Melendez, Elizabeth Melendez, Keisha Barker (James) and Betty Juengain.
He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Melendez Sr.; and brother, Benjamin William Melendez.
Community Funeral Home is overseeing the arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019