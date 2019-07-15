Ernest Martin Robichaux, 81, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019. He was a native of Montegut, LA and a resident of Houma.



Family and friends of the family are invited to attend visitation from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17 at Chauvin Funeral Home, and continue from 9 a.m. until service time on Thursday at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. on Thursday with burial to follow in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery #2.



Ernest is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Ida de Generes Robichaux; sons, Mark E. Robichaux and wife, Denise Lotz Robichaux, and Timothy L. Robichaux; daughters, Claire R. Latour and husband, Lanny J. Latour, and Carol R. Domangue and husband, Darryll C. Domangue; grandchildren, Andrew M. Robichaux and wife, Emily, Favre Robichaux, Kyle E. Robichaux and wife, Emily, Hosler Robichaux, Alex M. Latour and Lily Ann Domangue; brother, Lloyd Robichaux Jr. and wife, Nancy Robichaux; sisters, Marlene R. Colter and late husband, Leroy Colter, and Margaret R. Rome and husband, Ronnie Rome; sisters-in-law, Arlene Robichaux, Eloyne Bergeron and late husband, Ira Bergeron, and Edith and husband, Donald Calhoun; and brother-in-law, Sam de Generes and wife, Susie de Generes.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Myrle Landry Robichaux; brother, Carl Robichaux; brother-in-law, Chester de Generes; and parents-in-law, Samuel and Edith E. de Generes.



He was an avid L.S.U. fan.



He was a past Grand Knight with the Knights of Columbus, Council #1317 and past Faithful Navigator of Cardinal Gibbons Assembly #337. He is a past officer of St. Francis School Board and Vandebilt High School.



Ernest was an avid historian of American Naval Military History and also enjoyed spending time with his family traveling. He loved his family immensely and he will be dearly remembered, never forgotten and always loved. His memory will live on forever.



The family would like to give special thanks to doctors Dickie Haydel, Scott Haydel and Matt Watkins.



In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to St. Francis de Sales School or Vandelbilt Catholic High School.



Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 15 to July 16, 2019