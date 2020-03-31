|
Ernest P. "Koozan" Gautreaux, Jr., 66, a native of Mathews and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020.
Private services are scheduled.
Koozan is survived by his loving companion, Lori Duet; children, Kelly Gautreaux, Shelly Jones (Johnnie), Elly Chancey (Nick), Casey Duncan (Chadd), Quinn Anderson (Brett), Kelli Wilson, Colt Duet (Kasey), Guy Duet (Kim), and Beau Duet (Erin); 10 grandchildren; mother, Lydia D. Gautreaux; sister, Patricia "Pat" G. Adams (Morlan); brother, Todd Gautreaux; nephew, Lance Adams; and great-niece, Kynleigh Adams.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ernest P. Gautreaux Sr.
The family would like to give thanks to Lori Duet, Butch Detiveaux, Heart of Hospice, Dr. Bobbie Morris, the Cancer Center of Thibodaux and Dr. Chris Saul and his staff.
Koozan was the owner of Tarpon Rentals. He was a Saints and LSU fan. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing golf as a past time. He was a caring and loving person to many of his family and friends.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020