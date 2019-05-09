Home

Ernest Paul Crochet Sr. Obituary
Ernest Paul Crochet, Sr., 59, a native of Houma and resident of Bayou Blue, passed away on May 8, 2019.

A private memorial will be held at a later date.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Crochet; sons, Ernest Crochet Jr. (Cristina) and Shawn Crochet; daughter, Kandie Crochet; grandchildren, Chloe Crochet, Ernest Crochet III, Christian Crochet, America Platero, Joseph Durocher, Layla Foret and Tyler Turner; brothers, Terry Crochet, Kerry Crochet (Gail Carlos), and Christopher Smith; and sisters, Edna Dufrene, Barbara Dupre (Stacy) and Tammy Bourg.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilson Smith and Eunice Josephine Crochet; brothers, Jimmy Crochet and Jerry Bourg; and sisters, Rita Smith, Leona Pitre, Gladys Foret and Irene Moore

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the funeral home for funeral expenses.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 9 to May 10, 2019
