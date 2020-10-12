Ernest "Frere" Pellegrin

Houma - Ernest "Frere" Pellegrin, 83, a native of Dulac and resident of Houma, passed away on October 11, 2020.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from 9 am to 11 am, with the service to start at 11 am, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue. Burial will follow in Holy Family Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Janet Pellegrin; son, Marty Pellegrin and wife Mary Pellegrin; grandchildren, Trevor, Brianna, and Dylan Pellegrin.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Adolph and Eva Wilda Pellegrin; sisters, Cecile Agnes Pellegrin, Cornelia Josephine Pellegrin, Eola Pellegrin Dupre, and Viola Pellegrin Patin; and brother, John Pellegrin.

Frere was a fisherman and crew boat captain. His hobbies included wood working and making cast nets. He was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather who will be deeply missed.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family for funeral expenses.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.



