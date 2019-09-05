Home

Kennedy Funeral Home
318 Greenville Street
Raceland, LA 70394
(985) 537-3250
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mt. Zion Baptist Church
Raceland, LA
Service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Zion Baptist Church
Raceland, LA
Ernest Tucker Jr. Obituary
Ernest "Jo B" "Jo" Tucker Jr., 76, a native of White Castle and resident of Raceland, peacefully departed this life on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019.

Visiting will be held from 9 a.m. until the hour of service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Raceland. Burial in Morristown Cemetery.

He leaves to cherish his memories his beloved wife, Rosa Tucker; daughters Terry and Wanda Tucker; brothers Othal Foster (Gwen), and Dwight Tucker; Tammy Griffin; 10 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; step-mother who raised him, Lenora Smith; and numerous other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Albertha and Ernest Tucker; sons Sheldon Ray Tucker; brother Arthur Foster; sisters Ruth Ann Smith and Julia Ann Foster; great-grandmother Sarah Johnson; and grandparents-in law Margaret and Willie Williams.

Kennedy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019
