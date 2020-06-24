Ernestine Marie Babin Triche, 84, passed away on Monday evening June 22, 2020 at 3:09 p.m. surrounded by her loving family. Ernestine is a native and resident of Houma.



Family and friends are invited to a graveside service on Thursday, June 25, at St. Francis de Sales Cemetery #2 at 11 a.m.



Ernestine is survived by her children, Kenneth Triche and wife Susan, Claude J. Triche and wife Belinda, Ricky Triche, Mickey Adams Triche, Kirt Triche and wife Denise, Donna Triche Garcia and husband John, Troy Triche; and 13 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.



She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 44 years, Claude Baptiste Triche; her parents, Ovide and Leola Cadiere Babin; brother, Oneal Babin; and infant Babin.



Ernestine had an avid love and compassion for animals. She also was a caring and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother.



The family would like to thank the Hospice of South Louisiana for their love and care given to Ernestine and family.



She will forever be remembered and loved by all she knew; most especially her family.



Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.





