Ernestine Miles Oliver

Ernestine Miles Oliver Obituary
Ernestine Miles Oliver, 78, a native of Klotzville and resident of Donaldsonville, departed this life on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.

Visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 101 Loop 945 in Donaldsonville. Visitation will resume on Saturday, Feb. 15 at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Klotzville, beginning at 9 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Ernestine is survived by her daughters, Teresita Moses (Robert) and Markita Jackson (Michael); sisters, Dionne Nicholas and Ida Mae Winchester; brothers Eli Miles (Janice), Steve Miles (Susan), Jerome Miles and Eric Miles (Angela); 10 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Murphy Oliver; son, Malcolm Oliver Sr.; and parents, Eli Sr. and Elaine Miles.

Arrangements by Williams and Southall Funeral Home.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020
