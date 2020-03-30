Home

Ernestine Vedros Bailleaux, 92, a native of Lockport (McCloud) and resident of Larose, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020, with her loving family at her side.

A private burial will take place at Holy Rosary Cemetery in Larose.

Ernestine is survived by her son, Ronnie Bailleaux (Bridget); daughter-in-law, Wanda D. Bailleaux; grandchildren, Brad Bailleaux, Nicole Callais (Kris), and Brock Bailleaux; and great-grandchildren, Beau and Bree Bailleaux and Marley and Neely Callais.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lowry J. Bailleaux; son, Paul J. Bailleaux; parents, Dave and Edna G. Vedros; brothers, Clifton (Tony), Percy, Robert (Bobby), Nilton, Enos, Freddie, Cleveland (Vince) and Richard Vedros; and sisters, Lillian Griffin, Edna Mae Adams, Winne Folse, Molly Savoie, Wildred Vedros and Evelina Thibodaux.

She was a member of the Ladies Altar Society. She enjoyed visiting with her family and friends and could always be found at the stove cooking for anyone who wanted to eat.

Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020
