Ernie Anthony Pinell

Montegut - Ernie Anthony Pinell, 72, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 9:17pm. Ernie is a native and resident of Montegut, LA.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 9:00am until 11:00am. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Church in Montegut, LA beginning at 12:00pm. Burial will take place after Mass in Sacred Heart Church Cemetery.

Ernie is survived by his loving wife of fifty-two years, Marlene Portier Pinell; children, Jon A. Pinell and wife Penny; Jay P. Pinell and wife Lana, Jody J. Pinell, and Jamie L. Pinell and wife Summer; siblings, Luby P. Pinell, Betty Prosperie and Belinda Prosperie; nine loving grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, and expecting one great and one great-great grandchild.

Ernie is preceded in death by his parents, Luby A. and Celina Guidry Pinell; brothers, Mickey Pinell and Ricky Pinell; brother-in-law, Donald Portier.

Ernie enjoyed cruising in the Gulf of Mexico. Ernie supported his family by working in the shipyards and was also a self-employed commercial fisherman. He spent his days enjoying the company of his family and friends. He was an avid fisherman. Ernie was an outgoing person and his personality and character was felt in any room he walked into.

Ernie was a proud graduate of South Terrebonne High School, Class of 1967.

Ernie will never be forgotten by the many lives he touched. He will forever be loved by his family and friends.

