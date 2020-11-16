1/1
Ernie Anthony Pinell
1948 - 2020
Ernie Anthony Pinell
Montegut - Ernie Anthony Pinell, 72, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 9:17pm. Ernie is a native and resident of Montegut, LA.
Family and friends of the family are invited to attend visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 9:00am until 11:00am. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Church in Montegut, LA beginning at 12:00pm. Burial will take place after Mass in Sacred Heart Church Cemetery.
Ernie is survived by his loving wife of fifty-two years, Marlene Portier Pinell; children, Jon A. Pinell and wife Penny; Jay P. Pinell and wife Lana, Jody J. Pinell, and Jamie L. Pinell and wife Summer; siblings, Luby P. Pinell, Betty Prosperie and Belinda Prosperie; nine loving grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, and expecting one great and one great-great grandchild.
Ernie is preceded in death by his parents, Luby A. and Celina Guidry Pinell; brothers, Mickey Pinell and Ricky Pinell; brother-in-law, Donald Portier.
Ernie enjoyed cruising in the Gulf of Mexico. Ernie supported his family by working in the shipyards and was also a self-employed commercial fisherman. He spent his days enjoying the company of his family and friends. He was an avid fisherman. Ernie was an outgoing person and his personality and character was felt in any room he walked into.
Ernie was a proud graduate of South Terrebonne High School, Class of 1967.
Ernie will never be forgotten by the many lives he touched. He will forever be loved by his family and friends.
Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Ernie Pinell.

Published in Houma Today from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
NOV
18
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
Sacred Heart Church
NOV
18
Burial
Sacred Heart Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
985.868.2536
Memories & Condolences

November 16, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Carol Ann Blanchard
Friend
November 15, 2020
So sorry for your loss, Pinell Family (especially Uncle Jay, Aunt Lana, Cousins Devin & Gavin). Thinking of y’all, the Fortiers in Mandeville
Alysia Fortier
Family
November 15, 2020
Sorry to hear this sad news of Ernie.. Prayers for the close family and friends RIP Ernie
Glynn & Cindy Prosperie
Friend
November 15, 2020
Rip ernie you will be sadly missed
Darrel Dehart
Friend
November 15, 2020
So sorry to hear of Ernie’s passing. May God comfort his family at this sorrowful loss.
Terri Savoie
Friend
