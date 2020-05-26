|
Eroy J. Duet, 88 a native of Galliano and a resident of Cut Off, La. passed away on May 22, 2020.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with burial in the Church Cemetery.
Eroy is survived by his wife of 66 years, Loretta P. Duet; daughters, Susan Duet, Gloria Bruce, Cathy (Bubba) Rebstock, Charlene (Lee Leger, Jr.) Terrebonne, Connie Duet and Renetta (Daniel) DeRosia; brothers, John (Peggy) Duet, Paul Duet and Mervin (Kate) Duet; sisters, Rose Adams, Louise (Harlan) Pellegrin, and Diana St. Pierre; grandchildren, Spring Ou-Tim, Nicholas, Simon, and Gary Bruce, Jr., Ashley Lee, Janie Naccio, Karlie and Kevin John Terrebonne, Jr. Thomas, Bailey and Elli Brady, and Liza DeRosia; 13 great-grandchildren and one on the way; brothers-in -law, Franklin (Joanne) Picou, Wiltz Picou, Jr.; and sister-in-law, Emelie Picou.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leon and Felicia Callais Duet; son-in-law, Gary (Moose) Bruce, Sr.; In-laws, Wiltz (Gray) and Liza Terrebonne Picou; brother, Norman Duet and wife Serena Duet; sister, Myrtle Charpentier and husband Sonny Charpentier; and brothers-in-law, Dudley Adams and Ted St. Pierre.
He never knew a stranger. He began working at the age of 10 and worked until he retired at the age of 84, he was employed by L.L. & E. and GLPC. He loved fishing, hunting going to bingo and casinos. He was a loving Husband, Father and Poppy.
The family would like to thank the staff at Lady of The Sea Hospital, S.L. Nursing Home, Dr. Jay Vega and his staff.
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 26 to May 27, 2020