Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home
15510 West Main Street
Cut Off, LA 70345
(985) 632-3262
Resources
More Obituaries for Eroy Duet
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eroy J. Duet

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eroy J. Duet Obituary
Eroy J. Duet, 88 a native of Galliano and a resident of Cut Off, La. passed away on May 22, 2020.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with burial in the Church Cemetery.

Eroy is survived by his wife of 66 years, Loretta P. Duet; daughters, Susan Duet, Gloria Bruce, Cathy (Bubba) Rebstock, Charlene (Lee Leger, Jr.) Terrebonne, Connie Duet and Renetta (Daniel) DeRosia; brothers, John (Peggy) Duet, Paul Duet and Mervin (Kate) Duet; sisters, Rose Adams, Louise (Harlan) Pellegrin, and Diana St. Pierre; grandchildren, Spring Ou-Tim, Nicholas, Simon, and Gary Bruce, Jr., Ashley Lee, Janie Naccio, Karlie and Kevin John Terrebonne, Jr. Thomas, Bailey and Elli Brady, and Liza DeRosia; 13 great-grandchildren and one on the way; brothers-in -law, Franklin (Joanne) Picou, Wiltz Picou, Jr.; and sister-in-law, Emelie Picou.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leon and Felicia Callais Duet; son-in-law, Gary (Moose) Bruce, Sr.; In-laws, Wiltz (Gray) and Liza Terrebonne Picou; brother, Norman Duet and wife Serena Duet; sister, Myrtle Charpentier and husband Sonny Charpentier; and brothers-in-law, Dudley Adams and Ted St. Pierre.

He never knew a stranger. He began working at the age of 10 and worked until he retired at the age of 84, he was employed by L.L. & E. and GLPC. He loved fishing, hunting going to bingo and casinos. He was a loving Husband, Father and Poppy.

The family would like to thank the staff at Lady of The Sea Hospital, S.L. Nursing Home, Dr. Jay Vega and his staff.

Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 26 to May 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eroy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -