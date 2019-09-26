|
Errol Charles Jones, 43, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houston, TX, passed away at 7:03 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until funeral time at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, at Mechanicville Emmanuel Baptist Church, 2709 Senator Street in Houma. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
He is survived by his children, Myrihael and Michael Diggs, Jayda, Jo'Nathan, Erron Jones, and Elani Williams; mother, Loretta Jones; brothers, Anthony, Tyeine and Marlin Jones, Chance and Earl Calloway; and sisters, Yolanda and Audrey Jones, Marcia Thomas (Ladell), Latasia Lyons-Irick, Rakiesha Butler and Princess Calloway.
He was preceded in death by his father, Earl Calloway; brothers, Gerard Jones and Earl Brown; paternal grandparents, Mary and Wilbert Calloway; and maternal grandparents, Queenester and McKinley Jones, II.
He was a welder.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019