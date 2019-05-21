Errol John Cuneo, age 70, a native and resident of Chauvin, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 20, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.



Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation from 12 p.m. until service time on Thursday, May 23 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chauvin. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.



He is survived by his adoring wife of 32 years, Rose Anne Rodrigue Cuneo; sons, Andrew David Cuneo and John Anthony Cuneo; daughters, Rhonda Cuneo Tamberella and husband, Glenn, and Julie Cuneo Henderson and husband Thomas "Danny"; and grandchildren, Tyler Bourque, Nicholas Tamberella, Lucas Fanguy, Grant Tamberella and Chase Henderson.



Errol was preceded in death by his parents, Lucius Davis Cuneo and Ruby Boudreaux Cuneo; and sister, Evelyn Cuneo Holmes.



Errol was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend that will be dearly missed by all who knew him. He served the community as a firefighter for 31 years. He retired as the District Chief of Terrebonne Parish and a member of the Fireman's Pension Board. He was an avid fisherman, motorcycle rider and woodworker that handcrafted wooden boats.



Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.