Errol John Cuneo Obituary
Errol John Cuneo, age 70, a native and resident of Chauvin, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 20, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation from 12 p.m. until service time on Thursday, May 23 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chauvin. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

He is survived by his adoring wife of 32 years, Rose Anne Rodrigue Cuneo; sons, Andrew David Cuneo and John Anthony Cuneo; daughters, Rhonda Cuneo Tamberella and husband, Glenn, and Julie Cuneo Henderson and husband Thomas "Danny"; and grandchildren, Tyler Bourque, Nicholas Tamberella, Lucas Fanguy, Grant Tamberella and Chase Henderson.

Errol was preceded in death by his parents, Lucius Davis Cuneo and Ruby Boudreaux Cuneo; and sister, Evelyn Cuneo Holmes.

Errol was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend that will be dearly missed by all who knew him. He served the community as a firefighter for 31 years. He retired as the District Chief of Terrebonne Parish and a member of the Fireman's Pension Board. He was an avid fisherman, motorcycle rider and woodworker that handcrafted wooden boats.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 21 to May 22, 2019
