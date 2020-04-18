|
Graveside services for Errol Patrick Pierron Sr., 80, of Tylertown, Miss., will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Tylertown Cemetery II.
Mr. Pierron passed away at Beacham Memorial Hospital in Magnolia, Miss., on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. He was born March 15, 1940, in Houma, to the late Isaure and Roy Pierron. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Chyenne Pierron
Mr. Errol was a member of St Paul Catholic Church. He served in The United States Marine Core for eight years. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to fish and hunt.
Survivors include his children, Julie Pierron Wagner, Errol Patrick Pierron Jr., Katherine Pierron, and Roy Pierron; stepchildren, Regina Bergeron, Reggis Bergeron and Tina Bergeron; siblings, Ellen Pierron Richard, Bradley Pierron and Christine Pierron Bougeois; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, friends and loving family.
Hartman Hughes Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 18 to Apr. 20, 2020