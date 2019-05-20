|
|
Ervin Philip Benoit, 69, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019, at 8:30 p.m. Born June 23, 1949 he was a native and resident of Thibodaux.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 9 a.m. until service time at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow at Saint Philomena Cemetery in Labadieville.
He is survived by his sisters, Marie Benoit, Vivian Guillot, Audrey (Larry) Cavalier and Cecile Duet; brother, Lester (Aline) Benoit; godchildren, Timothy Cavalier, Tammy Toups and Keith Gros; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
He is preceded in death by his loving parents, Valcour and Elda Ponvelle Benoit; sister, Agnes Benoit; brothers, Ernest, Clarence, Junior, Joseph and Chester Benoit; brothers-in-law, Murray Benoit, Louis Guillot and Milton Duet.
Ervin was a loving and caring brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. He never met a stranger. His smile and gentle nature made everyone feel like a lifelong friend. He was kind-hearted and always ready to lend a hand to anyone who needed his help. He took pride in raising cattle and loved animals especially his cats, cows and horses. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and furry friends.
The family would like to thank Thibodaux Regional Home Health and the doctors and staff at Family Doctor Clinic for their care and support during Ervin's brief illness. A special thank you to Ms. Patti and Nathaniel with Haydel Memorial Hospice for the extra special care and comfort given to Ervin and his family.
Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 20 to May 21, 2019