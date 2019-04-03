Home

Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Rosary
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
9:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Esmond Sheppard Sr. Obituary
Esmond "Wine" Sheppard Sr. departed this life on Monday, March 25, 2019, at Chateau St. James Nursing Home. He was 91, a native and resident of St. James, Louisiana.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 4, at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 101 Loop 945 in Donaldsonville, and resume from 9 a.m. to Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 5, at St. James Catholic Church in St. James. Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 9:30 a.m. Burial in the Church Cemetery.

Esmond is survived by his wife, Dorothy Sheppard; sons, Esmond Jr., (Barbara), Calvin (Penny), Michael (Bernedette), Larry, Anthony, Antoine, and Ronald (Chantel) Sheppard; daughter, Catherine Temple; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Fernand and Viola Sheppard.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home in Napoleonville.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019
