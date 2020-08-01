Essie Hoffpauir, 85, a native of Eunice and resident of Thibodaux passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020.



A visitation will be held in his honor on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Thibodaux Funeral Home, Thibodaux, from 8 a.m. until the Religious Service at 10 a.m. The burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Thibodaux.



He is survived by his wife Shirley Benoit Hoffpauir united together for 52 years; son, Jessie Joseph Hoffpauir; sister, Dale Jenkins.



He was preceded in death by his father, Sandison young; mother, Eula Young.



The family would like to thank Audubon Health and Rehab for all that they have done.



Thibodaux Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store