1/1
Essie Hoffpauir
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Essie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Essie Hoffpauir, 85, a native of Eunice and resident of Thibodaux passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Thibodaux Funeral Home, Thibodaux, from 8 a.m. until the Religious Service at 10 a.m. The burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Thibodaux.

He is survived by his wife Shirley Benoit Hoffpauir united together for 52 years; son, Jessie Joseph Hoffpauir; sister, Dale Jenkins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Sandison young; mother, Eula Young.

The family would like to thank Audubon Health and Rehab for all that they have done.

Thibodaux Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Visitation
08:00 - 10:00 AM
Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
AUG
1
Service
10:00 AM
Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc
104 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
9854468826
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved