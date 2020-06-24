Essie Mae Every Robinson
Essie Mae Every Robinson, 85, a native and resident of Thibodaux, departed this life on Monday, June 22, 2020 at her daughter's residence in Gray La.

Visitation on Thursday, June 25, at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St. in Thibodaux, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and on Friday, June 26, at St. Paul Baptist Church, 118 California St. in Thibodaux, from 9 a.m. until religious services at 11 a.m., masks are required. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

She is survived by her sons, Ronald Robinson Sr. (Sondra) and Randy Robinson; daughters, Cynthia Duplantis (Daniel), Sylvia Zilton (Lloyd) and Pamela Jackson (Rev. Kenneth); eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Phillip Robinson; son, Bernard Phillip Robinson; nine siblings; and two great-grandchildren.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St. Thibodaux, LA.

Published in Houma Today from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
JUN
26
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Paul Baptist Church
JUN
26
Service
11:00 AM
St. Paul Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
1204 Cleveland Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 447-2513
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

