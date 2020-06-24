Essie Mae Every Robinson, 85, a native and resident of Thibodaux, departed this life on Monday, June 22, 2020 at her daughter's residence in Gray La.



Visitation on Thursday, June 25, at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St. in Thibodaux, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and on Friday, June 26, at St. Paul Baptist Church, 118 California St. in Thibodaux, from 9 a.m. until religious services at 11 a.m., masks are required. Burial will be in the church cemetery.



She is survived by her sons, Ronald Robinson Sr. (Sondra) and Randy Robinson; daughters, Cynthia Duplantis (Daniel), Sylvia Zilton (Lloyd) and Pamela Jackson (Rev. Kenneth); eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.



She is preceded in death by her husband, Phillip Robinson; son, Bernard Phillip Robinson; nine siblings; and two great-grandchildren.



Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St. Thibodaux, LA.



