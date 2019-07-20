|
|
Essie "EJ" Naquin Jr., 60, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019. He was a native and resident of Houma.
Family and friends are invited to a memorial service on Thursday, July 25 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue.
He is survived by his mother, Mary Trosclair; son Derek Naquin (Mamie); daughter Devan Authement (Jack); siblings Dwayne, David, Debra and Patricia Naquin; grandchildren Alexis, Halle and Jaxon; and great-grandchild Addisyn.
He was preceded in death by his father, Essie Naquin Sr., and two sisters, Lisa Pivka and Linda Naquin.
He will be forever missed and always loved.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 20 to July 22, 2019