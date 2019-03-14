|
Estelle Ann Joseph-Smith, 71, a native of Lafourche Parish and a resident of Thibodaux, passed away peacefully at 10:14 a.m. on Thursday, March 7, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, at Morning Star Baptist Church, 103 Livas Lane in Thibodaux. Burial will follow in the Blue Lily Cemetery.
She is survived by her daughters, Yvonne Jackson (Joseph), Victoria Richard (Joshua), and Nancy and Kathie L. Smith; 21 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Lillie W. Smith; special nephew, Raymond Joseph Jr.; brother, Louis Joseph Jr. (Carolyn); and sister, Theresa Weatherspoon.
She was preceded in death by her son, James Smith Sr.; granddaughter, Kendra Smith; parents, Louis Sr., and Ruby Collins-Joseph; brother, Raymond Joseph Sr.; and maternal grandparents, Mary Gaines and Smith Collins Sr.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019