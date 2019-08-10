|
Esther Ann Brunet Landry, 76, passed away surrounded by her loving family at 11:20 p.m. on Friday evening, August 9, 2019. Esther was a native and resident of Houma.
Family and friends are invited to attend visitation from 9 a.m. until service time on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Houma. Mass of Christian Burial will follow visitation at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Burial will follow services in the church cemetery.
Esther is survived by her loving husband, Whiley Landry; children, Mark Landry and wife, Rebecca, Tonya Landry Allen and husband, Todd, and Nicole Landry Mistretta and husband, Eric; grandchildren, Jordan Fazzio and husband, Ben, Shelby Landry, Blake Allen, Benjamin Allen, Noah Landry, Madison Mistretta, and Sydney Mistretta; and one great-grandchild, Vance Fazzio; and sisters, Jane Chauvin, Jeanette LeBlanc, and Alfrieda Boudreaux.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Enest and Esther Bergeron Brunet.
Esther was a most loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was very proud of her family, most especially her grandchildren and great-grandchild all of whom were her pride and joy. She spent her days traveling near and far to support them in all their endeavors.
She was a faithful parishioner of Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary and loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. A devout woman of faith, she was a member of the Woman's Alter Society and Cleaning Angels at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church.
Esther's life and memory will live on in the memories of her beloved family. Her life will never be forgotten. She will be forever loved.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2019