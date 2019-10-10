Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kennedy Funeral Home
318 Greenville Street
Raceland, LA 70394
(985) 537-3250
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
9:00 AM
Service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Morning Star Baptist Church
108 Livas Lane
Thibodaux, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Esther Stewart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Esther Stewart

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Esther Stewart Obituary
Esther "Easter" Stewart, 90, a native and resident of Thibodaux, peacefully departed this life on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at her resident.

Visiting will be held from 9 a.m. until the hour of service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, at Morning Star Baptist Church, 108 Livas Lane in Thibodaux. Burial in Blue Lilly Cemetery.

She leaves to cherish her memories, her sons, Elder Davis Stewart, Jr. (Beverly), Curtis Stewart, and Robert Stewart (Kally); daughters, Lucinda Williams, Susie Walker (George), Colette Stewart, Joyce Chandler, (Leon) and Loyce Gunn (Bruce); 27 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Davis Stewar Sr.; daughters, Carolyn Marie Moore and Doris Price; brothers, Edward, Clarence, Thomas, Albert and Jesse Redmond; and sisters, Susie Livas and Nury Collins.

Kennedy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Esther's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now