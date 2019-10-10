|
|
Esther "Easter" Stewart, 90, a native and resident of Thibodaux, peacefully departed this life on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at her resident.
Visiting will be held from 9 a.m. until the hour of service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, at Morning Star Baptist Church, 108 Livas Lane in Thibodaux. Burial in Blue Lilly Cemetery.
She leaves to cherish her memories, her sons, Elder Davis Stewart, Jr. (Beverly), Curtis Stewart, and Robert Stewart (Kally); daughters, Lucinda Williams, Susie Walker (George), Colette Stewart, Joyce Chandler, (Leon) and Loyce Gunn (Bruce); 27 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Davis Stewar Sr.; daughters, Carolyn Marie Moore and Doris Price; brothers, Edward, Clarence, Thomas, Albert and Jesse Redmond; and sisters, Susie Livas and Nury Collins.
Kennedy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019