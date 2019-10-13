|
|
Eta Cecile Babin Cunningham, age 85, passed away surrounded by her loving family on
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 at 3:15 p.m. She was a native of Chauvin and a resident of Houma.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation beginning at 9 a.m. until a
Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Houma on Monday, Oct.
14, with burial following in church cemetery.
Eta is survived by her husband of 66 years, LeeRoy Joseph Cunningham; sons Timothy James
Cunningham and wife Rhonda, Barry Jude Cunningham and Carl Thomas Cunningham and wife
Jill; daughter Katherine C. Foret and husband Kurt; brother Hayes Babin and wife Thelma;
sister Hazel B. Palmisano; eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence Cleveland and Hattie Marie Duplantis
Babin; brothers Leroy Joseph Sr., Milton John and Warren Babin; and sister Eula Lee Russo.
Eta was a lifetime parishioner of Holy Rosary Catholic Church. She enjoyed cooking, praying,
shopping and taking care of her family. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She
will be greatly missed by all whose hearts she touched.
Chauvin Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2019