Ethel Abshire Gesser Obituary
Ethel Abshire Gesser, 77, a native of Kaplan, Louisiana and a resident of Galliano, passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Friday, March 8, at Bethel Christian Ministries in Galliano. Religious services will begin at 2 p.m. on Friday.

Burial will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 9, at Abshire Cemetery in Kaplan.

She is survived by her husband, Dennis Gesser; sons, Jason Gesser (Andrea), and Todd Gesser (Carmella); daughter, Tina Dardar (Darrin); daughter-in-law, Sharon Gesser; sister, Dula Mae "Bea" Locke; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her son, Keith Gesser; parents, William and Enola Abshire; brothers, Hubert, Pervis and Doris Abshire; and sisters, Helen Lemaire, Ada Hebert and Mildred Abshire.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019
