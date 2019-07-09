Houma Today Obituaries
|
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
More Obituaries for Ethel Ayo Boudreaux
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ethel Catherine Ayo Boudreaux

Ethel Catherine Ayo Boudreaux Obituary
Ethel Catherine Ayo Boudreaux, 90, passed away at 11:17 p.m. on Monday, July 8, 2019. She was a native of Lafourche Parish and resident of Houma.

Family and friends of the family are invited to visitation from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Thursday, July 11, at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:30 a.m., with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

Ethel is survived by her children, Ethel Agnes Boudreaux and companion Ronnie Boudreaux, J. Emmett Boudreaux Jr. and wife Janelle, Ellen Andry and husband Deacon Malcolm Andry and Paul G. Boudreaux; grandchildren Karl and Spencer Boudreaux, Lori Andry, Amy Cobb and Samuel Boudreaux; eight great-grandchildren; and siblings Barbara Chaisson, Carmen Boudreaux and Michael Ayo and wife, Connie.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, J. Emmett Boudreaux; parents Samuel and Myrtle Jackson Ayo; siblings Samuel Ayo, Carrol Ayo, Myrtle Rieves and Joan Babin; and infant Ronald Ayo.

Ethel loved to paint and work in her garden. She also enjoyed traveling. She was an active member of the Altar Society, Holy Rosary Finance Counsel and Come Lord Jesus prayer and Bible Study. She had love of her family, most especially her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She will be forever missed and always loved. Her memory will never be forgotten.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 9 to July 10, 2019
