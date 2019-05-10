Home

Ethel (Savoie) Danos Obituary
Ethel Savoie Danos, 96, a native and resident of Cut Off, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, in Cut Off. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

She is survived by her daughters, Cynthia Cassard and Tammy Richard; sister, Lois Cantrelle; 10 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward "Nick" Danos; son, Kent Danos; daughter, Janelle Sisson; parents, Felix and Cecile Hymel Savoie; brother, Albert Savoie; and sisters, Mildred Remont, Lucille Lefort, Rose Angelette, Louise Orgeron and Marion Danos.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 10 to May 11, 2019
