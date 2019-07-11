|
Ethel Joseph, 90, a native of Schriever and a resident of Reserve, peacefully departed this life on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at her residence.
Visiting will be held from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, at Magnolia United Methodist Church, 104 Johnson Ridge Lane in Thibodaux. Burial in Blue Lilly Cemetery.
She leaves to cherish her memories, Margie Jackson (Rody), Jane Harold and Deloris Franklin; sister, Amelia Sims; sisters-in law, Rebecca and Brenda Joseph; eight grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by Ethel and Henry Joseph; son, David Harold; grandson, Demetrious Franklin; great-grandson, Brandon Harold; brothers, Herman, Alton, Harry, Joseph, Sidney, Edward, and Cleveland Joseph; and sisters, Margaret Harris, Dorothy Washington, Anna and Rebecca Joseph.
Kennedy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 11 to July 12, 2019