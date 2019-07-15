|
|
Ethel Joseph, 90, a native of Schriever and a resident of Reserve, peacefully departed this life on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at her residence.
Visiting will be held from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 13 at Magnolia United Methodist Church, 104 Johnson Ridge Lane in Thibodaux. Burial to follow in Blue Lilly Cemetery.
Ethel leaves to cherish her memories Margie Jackson (Rody), Jane Harold and Deloris Franklin; sister, Amelia Sims; sisters-in-law, Rebecca and Brenda Joseph; eight grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by Ethel and Henry Joseph; son, David Harold; grandson, Demetrious Franklin; great-grandson, Brandon Harold; brothers, Herman, Alton, Harry, Joseph, Sidney, Edward and Cleveland Joseph; and sisters, Margaret Harris, Dorothy Washington, Anna and Rebecca Joseph.
Kennedy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangement.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 15 to July 16, 2019