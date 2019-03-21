|
Ethel "Ethie" Louise Williams, age 71, a native Belle Rose and a resident of St. James, departed this life on Monday, March 18, 2019. Memorial service to be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 24, at Community Worship Center, 6688 Highway 70 North in Plattenville.
She is survived by her son, Kevin Walker; a beloved nephew whom she reared as a grandson, Taj Williams; grandsons she raised as sons, Kevin Jr. and Devin Walker; daughters, Melody Williams, and Danielle Walker; brothers, Walter (Deborah), Wilson and Vernon (Brenella) Williams; sisters, Jean Payne, Claudette Harvey, Lillian Bloomer, Tonja and Margaret Williams; a numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Oralene and Alvin Williams Sr.; brothers, Alvin Jr., Tyrone, Stanley, David, Wayne, Kevin and Clyde Williams; and sisters, Jeanette Williams and Anne Joseph.
Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 La. 1, Napoleonville, LA
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019