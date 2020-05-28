Home

Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-7231
Graveside service
Saturday, May 30, 2020
11:30 AM
First Israel Baptist Church
Belle Rose, LA
Ethel Mae Sims

Ethel Mae Sims Obituary
Ethel Mae Sims, 80, a native and resident of Belle Rose, departed this life on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.

Graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 30, at First Israel Baptist Church in Belle Rose.

She leaves to cherish her precious memories, her three devoted children: Eric (Natasha) Sims, Sr., Charlene Sims-Jupiter and Bryan (Rose) Sims; sisters, Willie Mae Sims Arceneaux, Althea Sims, Jomary (Steve Sr.) Hayes and Gail Sims; sister-in-law, Celestine Sims; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and numerous other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Wilbert "Jack" Sims, Sr. and Neola "Tut" Watts Sims; sister, Audrey Sims Reed; five brothers, Wilbert Sims, Jr., Benjamin Sims, Ferman Sims, Joseph Sims, Sr. and Ura Sims, Sr.; two sisters-in-law; and two brothers-in-law.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 28 to May 29, 2020
