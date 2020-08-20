1/1
Ethel Mae Singleton Stewart
Ethel Mae Singleton Stewart, 77, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, La., passed away peacefully at 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020.

A public viewing will be conducted from 9:00 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Jones Funeral Home chapel, 230 S. Hollywood Road in Houma. Burial will follow in Union Benevolent Cemetery.

She is survived by her sons, Wayne Singleton Sr. and Gregory Stewart, Sr. (Deon); daughters, Detral Hall (Adrian) and Trina Jordan ; 18 grandchildren; brother, Jerome Singleton, Sr. (Sharon); sisters Joyce Williams and Geraldine Jenkins; and a host of other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Diggs; former husband, Hosea Stewart Sr.; sons, Keith Jordan and Odarion Robinson; grandchild, Jordina Nicole Sims; parents, Isaiah Sr. and Mary Dominque Singleton; sisters, Lorraine Robinson, Lucille Gray, Virginia Singleton, Barbara Jean Delandro, Adelia Neville and Shirley Mae Grant; paternal grandparents, John and Roberta Singleton; maternal grandparents, George and Virginia Dominque.

Jones Funeral Home of Houma is handling the arrangements.

Published in Houma Today on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Jones Funeral Home - Houma
AUG
21
Funeral
11:00 AM
Jones Funeral Home - Houma
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home - Houma
230 S. Hollywood Rd
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 872-1357
Memories & Condolences

August 19, 2020
I am truly sorry to hear of the loss of your sister. Please accept my condolences and may my prayers help comfort you and your family and hasten the journey of her soul to heaven.
Carroll Adams Sr.
