Ethel Mae Singleton Stewart, 77, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, La., passed away peacefully at 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020.



A public viewing will be conducted from 9:00 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Jones Funeral Home chapel, 230 S. Hollywood Road in Houma. Burial will follow in Union Benevolent Cemetery.



She is survived by her sons, Wayne Singleton Sr. and Gregory Stewart, Sr. (Deon); daughters, Detral Hall (Adrian) and Trina Jordan ; 18 grandchildren; brother, Jerome Singleton, Sr. (Sharon); sisters Joyce Williams and Geraldine Jenkins; and a host of other relatives and friends.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Diggs; former husband, Hosea Stewart Sr.; sons, Keith Jordan and Odarion Robinson; grandchild, Jordina Nicole Sims; parents, Isaiah Sr. and Mary Dominque Singleton; sisters, Lorraine Robinson, Lucille Gray, Virginia Singleton, Barbara Jean Delandro, Adelia Neville and Shirley Mae Grant; paternal grandparents, John and Roberta Singleton; maternal grandparents, George and Virginia Dominque.



Jones Funeral Home of Houma is handling the arrangements.



