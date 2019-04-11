|
|
Ethel Marie "ReRe" Henderson Brown departed this life on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at The Carpenter House of Baton Rouge. She was 73, a native of Thibodaux and a resident of Baton Rouge.
Visitation will take place from 9 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 13 at St. Joseph Co-Cathedral, 721 Canal Blvd. in Thibodaux. Burial in Allen Chapel AME Church Cemetery.
Ethel is survived by her son, Lionel C. Brown Jr. (Deborah); daughters, Tanya Marie, Cynthia Denise and Angela Ann Brown Sterling; brothers, Edward Jr. (Darlene), Thomas (Shanel), and Michael Henderson; sisters, Patricia, Ellen, Dorothy, and Alma and Victoria Henderson; 10 grandchildren; six great-grandchildern; and numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Oubre; parents, Eddie and Ellen Henderson; brother, C.J. Henderson; and sister, Ester Shelby.
Arrangements by Williams and Southall Funeral Home in Thibodaux.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019