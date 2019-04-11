Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
1204 Cleveland Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 447-2513
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Co- Cathedral
721 Canal Blvd
Thibodaux, LA
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Joseph Co- Cathedral
721 Canal Blvd,
Thibodaux, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ethel Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ethel Marie Henderson "ReRe" Brown

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ethel Marie Henderson "ReRe" Brown Obituary
Ethel Marie "ReRe" Henderson Brown departed this life on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at The Carpenter House of Baton Rouge. She was 73, a native of Thibodaux and a resident of Baton Rouge.

Visitation will take place from 9 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 13 at St. Joseph Co-Cathedral, 721 Canal Blvd. in Thibodaux. Burial in Allen Chapel AME Church Cemetery.

Ethel is survived by her son, Lionel C. Brown Jr. (Deborah); daughters, Tanya Marie, Cynthia Denise and Angela Ann Brown Sterling; brothers, Edward Jr. (Darlene), Thomas (Shanel), and Michael Henderson; sisters, Patricia, Ellen, Dorothy, and Alma and Victoria Henderson; 10 grandchildren; six great-grandchildern; and numerous other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Oubre; parents, Eddie and Ellen Henderson; brother, C.J. Henderson; and sister, Ester Shelby.

Arrangements by Williams and Southall Funeral Home in Thibodaux.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now