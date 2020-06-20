Sister Ethel Marie Sonnier, age 85, died June 14, 2020, at Chapel Ridge Health & Rehab in Fort Smith.



The family of John L. Sonnier and Isabelle Thibodeaux Sonnier welcomed their daughter, Ethel Marie, into their family January 13, 1935, in Church Point, La. Sister Ethel Marie entered Immaculate Conception Convent in New Orleans, La., on Feb. 2, 1950. On June 17, 1973, she transferred her vows to St. Scholastica Monastery in Fort Smith, Ark. Sister Ethel Marie taught at St. Anne's High School for one year she served as Religion Teacher at St. Gabriel Parish in Kansas City, Mo., and at Maria Immaculata School in Houma, La. For 19 years, she served on the core team at Hesychia House of Prayer in New Blaine, Ark. In 2014, she moved to the monastery infirmary and later to Chapel Ridge Health and Rehab.



Sister Ethel Marie's gentle and quiet, gentle presence and deep spirituality endeared her to many. She loved playing the guitar and composed many spiritual songs. She became involved in clowning ministry and loved to dress up as 'Tot' and perform simple mime programs at the monastery and in area nursing homes. She had a deep love for her French Acadian heritage.



Sister Ethel Marie is survived by her sister, Clara Darbonne; and many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Allen Joseph Sonnier, and Wilber Joseph Sonnier; and sisters, Rosa Mae S. Williams, Marie Louise Sonnier, Mary Leora S. Oakley, Mattie D. Sonnier and Betty Ann S. Sparks.



The Mass for Christian Burial for Sister Ethel Marie will be a private ceremony due to COVID-19. Please remember Sister Ethel Marie in your prayers.



In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to St. Scholastica Monastery Continuing Care Fund, P O Box 3489, Fort Smith, AR 72913.







