Ordoyne Funeral Home L.L.C.
1489 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 448-0753
Ethel (LeJeune) Rhodes

Ethel (LeJeune) Rhodes Obituary
Ethel LeJeune Rhodes, 93, died at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. Born on Oct. 10, 1926, she was a native and resident of Thibodaux.

A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until service time on Saturday, Feb. 22, at Ordoyne Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be held at a later date.

She is survived by her daughters, Sheila R. Thibodeaux and husband, Charles, Darlene R. Gros, and Penny Rhodes; grandchildren, Thomas Thibodeaux, Jason Thibodeaux, Allison Gros, Charity Taylor, Jessie Gros, III, Jessica Gros and Joshua Gros; great-grandchildren, Draven Taylor, Greyson Gros and Declan Gros; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Rhodes Jr.; parents, Arthur and Judith Arceneaux LeJeune; siblings, Jim LeJeune, Francis LeJeune, Hazel L. Lefort, Mildred L. Harvey, Doris L. Tenney, and Gladys LeJeune; infant daughter, Lucy Rhodes; and son-in-law, Robert "Speck" Gros.

Ethel was a hairdresser and often volunteered her time doing hair at the local nursing homes. She liked to bowl and traveled with her bowling league across the country. She enjoyed fishing with her husband and loved to cook and share meals with her family and friends.

The family would like to thank the staff of Thibodaux Healthcare and St. Catherine's Hospice for their compassion and care.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020
