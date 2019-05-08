|
|
Ethel Savoie Danos, 96, a native and resident of Cut Off, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cut Off. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
She is survived by her daughters, Cynthia Cassard and Tammy Richard; 10 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward "Nick" Danos; son, Kent Danos; daughter, Janelle Sisson; parents, Felix and Cecile Hymel Savoie; brother, Albert Savoie; and sisters, Mildred Remont, Lucille Lefort, Rose Angelette, Louise Orgeron and Marion Danos.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 8 to May 9, 2019