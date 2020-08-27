Euclid J. Boudreaux, Jr., 64, a native and resident of Lockport, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.



Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 31 and from 8 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 1, at Falgout Funeral Home in Lockport. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 1, at Holy Savior Catholic Church. Burial to follow in the church cemetery.



He is survived by his children, Desiree Folse (Shane), Jude Boudreaux Sr. (Desiree), Vernon Boudreaux (Mandy), Placide Boudreaux (Bailey) and Hannah Boudreaux; grandchildren, Luke, Riley, Brooklyn, Harley, Jude Jr., Adalida and Liam; and sisters, Carolyn Thibodaux and Patsy Breaux.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Judy Zeringue Boudreaux; parents, Euclid Boudreaux Sr. and Doris Daigle Boudreaux; and sister, Janet Boudreaux.



Euclid was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Lockport Volunteer Fire Dept, Woodmen of the World, and he was an usher at Holy Savior.



Special thanks to doctors and staff of Ochsner Medical Center, St. Joseph Hospice, Ochsner Home Health for their care and compassion.



Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store