1/1
Euclid J. Boudreaux Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Euclid's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Euclid J. Boudreaux, Jr., 64, a native and resident of Lockport, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 31 and from 8 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 1, at Falgout Funeral Home in Lockport. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 1, at Holy Savior Catholic Church. Burial to follow in the church cemetery.

He is survived by his children, Desiree Folse (Shane), Jude Boudreaux Sr. (Desiree), Vernon Boudreaux (Mandy), Placide Boudreaux (Bailey) and Hannah Boudreaux; grandchildren, Luke, Riley, Brooklyn, Harley, Jude Jr., Adalida and Liam; and sisters, Carolyn Thibodaux and Patsy Breaux.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Judy Zeringue Boudreaux; parents, Euclid Boudreaux Sr. and Doris Daigle Boudreaux; and sister, Janet Boudreaux.

Euclid was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Lockport Volunteer Fire Dept, Woodmen of the World, and he was an usher at Holy Savior.

Special thanks to doctors and staff of Ochsner Medical Center, St. Joseph Hospice, Ochsner Home Health for their care and compassion.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Falgout Funeral Homes Llc
Send Flowers
SEP
1
Visitation
08:00 - 09:45 AM
Falgout Funeral Homes Llc
Send Flowers
SEP
1
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Holy Savior Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Falgout Funeral Homes Llc
600 Church St
Lockport, LA 70374
(985) 532-2317
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved