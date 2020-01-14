|
Eugene Anthony Callahan Jr., 72, a native of Houma and resident of Gray, passed away on Jan. 11, 2020.
A visitation will be held in his honor from 9 a.m. until the religious service at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16, at First Baptist Church of Houma.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Sherry T. Callahan; sons, Christopher Tolar (Kimberly) and Carlo "Bubba" Tolar (Ratheal); daughters, Darlene Conn (Kelly), Shannon "Sissy" Hebert (Jeffrey) and Newana "Teensie" Callais (Darrel "Pookie"); brother, Orville Callahan (Virginia); grandchildren, Kristin, Christopher "Buddy", Jacob T., Kelly, Sarah, Devin, Elizabeth, Jeshua, Bonnie, Andrew, Blaine, Bethany, Kelsey, Heather, Todd, Hunter and Jacob R.; great-grandchildren, Owen, Mason, Addyson, Ryleigh and Gage; and godchild, Orville "Pedo" Callahan Jr.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene Callahan Sr. and Alice Bourg Callahan; sister, Melinda Callahan Vail; brother-in-law Wesley "Jug" Vail; and sister-in-law, Patricia Callahan.
Eugene was a Christian and member of First Baptist Church, involved in numerous ministries until his decline in health. His latest joy in life was sitting in his deer stand in Angie, Louisiana with his youngest son, Bubba. He worked for the Houma Police Department and helped establish the Terrebonne Parish Narcotics Strike Force. He leaves behind his beloved weenie dog, Issey.
The family wishes to personally thank the staff of Heart of Hospice, especially Ashley, Leslie and Patrice for their care.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First Baptist Church Building Fund or Gideons.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020